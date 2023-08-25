Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 343 Today: Prize Money List For 25 August 2023

Kerala lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 343 on Friday, 25 August 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries announces the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday thus the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 343 for 25 August 2023 will be released today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The result will have all the details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details as mentioned by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 PM onwards. All the winners of the Kerala Lottery today must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries and the result PDF is released at around 3 PM while all the other details are released after 4 PM.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 343 Today: List of Prize Money
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 343 on Friday, 25 August 2023.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
How to Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 343 Result Today?
Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 343 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 25/08/2023.
Click on the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.
Verify all the information like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
You can download and save a copy of the PDF result for future use.
