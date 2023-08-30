Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 63 at 3 PM; First Cash Prize Is Rs 1 Core

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 63 at 3 PM; First Cash Prize Is Rs 1 Core

Kerala Lottery Today, 30 August 2023: You can download Fifty Fifty FF 63 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 63 is being conducted today, Wednesday, 30 August.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 63 draw will be announced today, Wednesday, 30 August 2023, on the official website. Participants of the lottery sambad are excited to know the list of winners. One should remember that the lottery result for the draw today will be released at 3 pm only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You can go through the live result announcement at the scheduled time.

Once the live result announcement is over, participants should be alert to download the result PDF from the official website. It is important to note that the PDF link of the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 63 on Wednesday, 30 August, will be activated after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. You should download a copy of the result online.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and releases the results for all interested people in the state. People who are not participating in the draws can also check the list of winners by visiting the official site.

You have to be alert and take note of the result timings if you want to know the lucky winners for Wednesday. Make sure to check every lottery ticket number mentioned on the result carefully.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 63: Prize Money for 30 August

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 63 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 30 August 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 30 August 2023: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 63 PDF

Participants can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 63 on Wednesday, 30 August:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com, the official State Lottery Department site.

  • Tap on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 63 result link on the homepage.

  • Once the page opens on the screen, go through the lottery ticket numbers below the prize money.

  • Tap on the download option to save a copy of the lottery result on your device.

  • Go through the list of winners whenever you want and take a printout, if you want.

