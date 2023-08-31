Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 485 Declared; Check Prize Money

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 485 Declared; Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result, 31 August 2023: You can download the Karunya Plus KN 485 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 485 can be downloaded on 31 August 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 31 August 2023. All the interested people who bought the tickets must keep updating the official website - keralalotteries.com today. It is important to note that the lottery sambad draw is conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, therefore, the results are released on its website. You can also go through the rules of the draw on the site.

The live Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 on Thursday, 31 August, is announced earlier by the State Lottery Department. Once the live result announcement is over, you can download the PDF file of the lottery sambad today from the website - keralalotteries.com. You can save a copy of the lottery result on your device.

Those who are participating in the Karunya Plus KN sambad should note that the results are declared every Thursday. The result timings are fixed by the State Lottery Department and any changes will be announced to the concerned participants earlier.

You have to stay alert and go through the latest announcements online. All the important notifications about the lottery draws are available on the homepage of the site so you can go through them easily.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 485: Prize List for 31 August

You can go through the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 485 prize money list for Thursday, 31 August 2023, here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 485 PDF

Let's go through the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad for Karunya Plus KN 485 on Thursday, 31 August, online:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the result link for today.

  • Click on the option that says "Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 485 Result" on the homepage.

  • A new page will open on your device and you can check the lottery result PDF.

  • See if your lottery ticket number is present on the list.

  • Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy for yourself.

Published: 31 Aug 2023,02:45 PM IST

