Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 485 Declared; Check Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 31 August 2023. All the interested people who bought the tickets must keep updating the official website - keralalotteries.com today. It is important to note that the lottery sambad draw is conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, therefore, the results are released on its website. You can also go through the rules of the draw on the site.

The live Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 on Thursday, 31 August, is announced earlier by the State Lottery Department. Once the live result announcement is over, you can download the PDF file of the lottery sambad today from the website - keralalotteries.com. You can save a copy of the lottery result on your device.