Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 318 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Today, 3 March 2023: Download the Nirmal NR 318 result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery result PDF for Nirmal NR 318 draw can be downloaded today, 3 March 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 318 sambad today, Friday, 3 March 2023, will be released at 3 pm. Participants are requested to go through the live result list on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One can go through the live result and then download the lottery sambad PDF whenever they are free. All the latest details about the draws will be available online for interested people who want to stay updated.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 318 sambad today, Friday, can be downloaded after the live result is out. The PDF is usually uploaded on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad today should download the PDF on time. Others can also download the result from the same lottery department website.

The Kerala State lottery draws are conducted regularly and the results of the Nirmal NR lottery sambad are released every Friday. The result timings are fixed by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

To know more about the lottery draws, prize money, and result details, you should keep a close eye on the site - keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 318 Prize Money for 3 March 2023

The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 318 prize money list for Friday, 3 March, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Only lucky winners can take back home huge cash prizes. You have to submit your lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 3 March: How to Download Nirmal NR 318 PDF

Let's take a look at the steps that all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 318 on Friday, 3 March 2023:

  • Step 1: Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Step 2: Click on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 318 result on the homepage.

  • Step 3: The lottery sambad result PDF page will display on your screen.

  • Step 4: Download the result PDF from the website.

  • Step 5: Take a printout of the lottery sambad PDF and check the list of winners properly.

