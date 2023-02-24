Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 317 Result Declared; How To Download Result PDF

The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 317 draw result on Friday, 24 February 2023, can be checked now on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery draw on Friday are requested to keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com and download the Nirmal NR PDF on time. The ones who are taking part in the draw today must stay alert. The live lottery results are declared first for interested people by the department.

The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 317 PDF on Friday, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the PDF is released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The PDF will contain the complete list of winners so people can go through them. The ones who are not participating in the draw on Friday can also check the winners.