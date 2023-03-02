Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 459 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 459 on Thursday, 2 March 2023, will be announced at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to know the list of lucky winners. The website that you must visit if you are participating in the draw on Thursday is keralalotteries.com. It is the official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must know the latest announcements.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 459 on Thursday, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. The result PDF will also be available on the website – keralalotteries.com for interested participants. One should download the lottery sambad PDF for Karunya Plus KN draw if they want to take a better look at the winners.