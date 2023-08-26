Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 616 Sambad Declared; Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 616 sambad is being conducted today, Saturday, 26 August.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 616 sambad is announced today, Saturday, 26 August 2023. Participants can check the live result list now on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You have to click on the live result link available on the homepage of the site to view the winners today. Please note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw and you should be alert if you are participating today.
Once the live result announcement is over, participants will be allowed to check and download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 616 on Saturday, 26 August 2023, after 4 pm. You have to open the same official website - keralalotteries.com to download the result PDF. All concerned participants should note that the PDF will be available after the live result announcement.
The Kerala lottery draws help people to win huge cash amounts if they are lucky. Anybody can take part in the draws by buying the tickets, however, there are certain rules that one has to follow if they want to win the prize.
Go through the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 616 sambad prize money list for today, Saturday, 26 August, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps you must keep in mind to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 616 draw result PDF on Saturday, 26 August:
Go to keralalotteries.com, the official lottery site.
Tap on the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 616 result link on the homepage.
Once the lottery sambad result PDF opens on the screen, go through the ticket numbers and prize money.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the lottery result.
You can also take a printout of the PDF.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)