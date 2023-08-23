Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 62: Prize Money List For 23 August 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 62: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF every Wednesday and the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 result will also be out today, on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala Lottery Sambad releases the full result details after 4 PM though the result winners are known around 3 PM. The participants must know that the complete PDF of the Fifty Fifty FF 62 draw will be released at 4 pm onwards with all the important details regarding the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 62 including winner names, prize money of all winners, and winning details.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Fifty Fifty FF every week on Wednesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery results.