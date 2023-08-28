Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 733 Today at 3 PM; How to Download PDF Here

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 733 draw will be announced on Monday, 28 August 2023, at 3 pm on the official website. Participants are requested to keep checking the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. You must go through the live result announcement carefully if you are participating and want to know the lucky winners for today. All the important details will be available on the official site so you should check them.

Those who are participating in the draw for the first time should note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 733 on Monday, 28 August, will also be declared in a PDF file form. You can download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All participants should be informed today.