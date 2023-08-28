Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 733 Today at 3 PM; How to Download PDF Here

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 733 draw is being conducted on Monday, 28 August.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 733 draw will be announced on Monday, 28 August 2023, at 3 pm on the official website. Participants are requested to keep checking the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. You must go through the live result announcement carefully if you are participating and want to know the lucky winners for today. All the important details will be available on the official site so you should check them.
Those who are participating in the draw for the first time should note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 733 on Monday, 28 August, will also be declared in a PDF file form. You can download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All participants should be informed today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has designated a particular day for each draw. For example, the results for the Win Win W sambad are announced every Monday on the official website. You have to stay alert on Monday if you buy the Win Win tickets.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Win Win W 733 prize money for Monday, 28 August:
First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000
Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000
Second Prize Money: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Here is the simple step-by-step process you have to keep in mind while downloading the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 733 result on Monday, 28 August 2023:
Go to the page - keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Click on the Win Win W 733 Result PDF option on the homepage.
The result PDF file for Monday will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers below each prize properly.
Download a copy of the result and check the list of winners whenever you want.
