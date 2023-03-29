Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 43 Result Today Declared; First Prize Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 43 Result Today Declared; First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 43 lottery sambad result from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 43 draw can be downloaded on 29 March 2023.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 43 sambad is declared today, Wednesday, 29 March 2023. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw that is being conducted today must stay alert. They should know the live lottery result timings and check the list of winners once it is out. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will inform all the latest details before the results are out.

Participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 43 today, Wednesday, 29 March 2023, after 4 pm, from keralalotteries.com. All participants should download the PDF from the website as soon as it is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad department conducts weekly lotteries daily for interested people.

The Kerala lottery sambad draws help a few lucky participants claim cash prizes. They have to follow all the rules and regulations announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to win the prize money.

As per the rules, participants have to submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result declaration otherwise they will not get any money later on.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 29 March 2023: Fifty Fifty FF 43 Prize Money

The Kerala lottery sambad today, Fifty Fifty FF 43 prize money details for Wednesday, 29 March 2023, are stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

This is the complete prize money list for the Fifty Fifty draw that is conducted every Wednesday, only. Interested participants must take note of the list.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 43 PDF

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 43 draw on Wednesday:

  • Go to the official website of the lottery sambad department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 43 result on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will display on your device when you click on the link.

  • Once the PDF opens, you can go through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on it.

  • Download the Kerala lottery PDF from the website and save a copy.

Published: 29 Mar 2023,03:06 PM IST

