Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 712 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 712 can be downloaded on 27 March 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 712 sambad is declared live at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts lottery draws. Participants of the lottery draw today, Monday, 27 March 2023, should stay alert and check the live lottery result on time. They must verify the lottery ticket numbers on the result with the number on their tickets.
All participants must note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 712 today, Monday, 27 March, will be declared in a PDF form after 4 pm, on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should be alert during the live result and also download the PDF. They can refer to the lottery sambad PDF whenever they want.
Many people participate in the Kerala lottery draws and a few can claim massive cash prizes from the department after submitting their tickets. All participants should follow the lottery rules if they want the prize.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 712 prize list for today, Monday, 27 March 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The step-by-step process to check and download the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 712 result on Monday, is here:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Win Win W 712 result on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will display on the device when you click on the link.
Download the result and save a copy.
Check the list of lucky winners for today properly.
