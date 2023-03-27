Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 712 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 712 sambad is declared live at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts lottery draws. Participants of the lottery draw today, Monday, 27 March 2023, should stay alert and check the live lottery result on time. They must verify the lottery ticket numbers on the result with the number on their tickets.

All participants must note that the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 712 today, Monday, 27 March, will be declared in a PDF form after 4 pm, on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should be alert during the live result and also download the PDF. They can refer to the lottery sambad PDF whenever they want.