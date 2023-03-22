Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money on 22 March 2023
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Fifty Fifty FF 42 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result for FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) has been officially declared for Wednesday, 22 March 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) draw in a PDF format today after 4:30 pm.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the information about the Kerala lottery result.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money Details
Here is the Kerala Lottery FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) prize money for Wednesday, 22 March 2023.
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result: Steps To Download the Fifty Fifty FF 42 Result
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw no. for FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) against the draw date of 22/03/2023
Hit the view option
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.