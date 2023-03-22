Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money on 22 March 2023

The Kerala lottery result for FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) has been officially declared for Wednesday, 22 March 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) draw in a PDF format today after 4:30 pm.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the information about the Kerala lottery result.