Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) Prize Money & Steps To Claim

Check the Kerala Lottery Result for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) prize money on Tuesday, 28 March 2023
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 28 March 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries releases the Kerala lottery result every Tuesday for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala lottery result will go live on the site after 3 pm on Tuesday, 28 March.
A PDF result file of the copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website after 4 PM today. The participants will get all the important details about the Kerala lottery today in the uploaded PDF, including the list of winners, prize money, and more.
It is important for the participants to know that they can claim their prize money within one month of the results being released. They can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Check out the prize money details and the steps to claim it below.
Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) on 28 March 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Go to the Kerala lottery website at keralalotteries.com
On the home page, click on 'Result View' section
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Tap on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) against the draw date of 28/03/2023
Click on the view button
A PDF copy will appear on your computer screen
You can check all the details along with the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details
You can download the lottery Sambad PDF copy for future reference
