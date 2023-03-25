Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 594 PDF Today; Know the Lottery Sambad Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 594 prize money details for today are stated here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 sambad draw is set to be declared today, Saturday, 25 March 2023, for all interested participants. They should visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm to check the live winners' list. People who are not participating in the draw today can also check the live lottery sambad result. Everyone should take note of the time and stay alert throughout the day.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 on Saturday, 25 March, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. You have to be alert and go through the details mentioned on the lottery sambad PDF carefully. All participants for today are advised to stay informed. Any changes in the result timings will be updated online.
People like to participate in the Kerala lottery sambad draws because there are chances of winning huge cash prizes. You have to check the result properly to find out whether you are among the lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery today for Karunya KR 594 draw prize money details are stated below for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Now, let's quickly go through the steps to check the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 594 draw on Saturday, 25 March:
Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com
Tap on the active result link for Saturday that states Karunya KR 594 lottery sambad draw on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF file will display on your screen.
Go through the winning numbers for today properly and check your lottery ticket.
Download the PDF file from the website and save a copy on the device for future reference.
