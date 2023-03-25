Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 594 PDF Today; Know the Lottery Sambad Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 sambad draw is set to be declared today, Saturday, 25 March 2023, for all interested participants. They should visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm to check the live winners' list. People who are not participating in the draw today can also check the live lottery sambad result. Everyone should take note of the time and stay alert throughout the day.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 on Saturday, 25 March, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. You have to be alert and go through the details mentioned on the lottery sambad PDF carefully. All participants for today are advised to stay informed. Any changes in the result timings will be updated online.