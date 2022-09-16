Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 294 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 294 draw result is declared on Friday, 16 September 2022. The result of the lottery draw is officially released at 3 pm on Friday. Participants of the Kerala Lottery can check and download the lottery draw result from the official website -keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries for interested people. The results of the lottery draws are released at 3 pm regularly on the official website.

