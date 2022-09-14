Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 566 Result Today; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 566 will be declared today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to declare the lottery result at 3 pm on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can download the Akshaya AK 566 result, once the PDF is officially released on the website after 4 pm. They are requested to check the list of winners on the result carefully.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will update every detail about the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 566 on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, should stay alert if they want to check the winning numbers. They must verify the numbers with their lottery ticket to see if they have won.