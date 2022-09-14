Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 566 Result Today; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 566 prize money is mentioned here.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 566 will be declared today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to declare the lottery result at 3 pm on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can download the Akshaya AK 566 result, once the PDF is officially released on the website after 4 pm. They are requested to check the list of winners on the result carefully.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will update every detail about the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 566 on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, should stay alert if they want to check the winning numbers. They must verify the numbers with their lottery ticket to see if they have won.
As per the rules decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within 30 days of the result declaration. The ones who miss the deadline will not receive the prize money.
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 566 prize money for today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Participants of the lottery today should take note of the prize money to see which amount they have won.
Here are the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Wednesday, 14 September 2022, for Akshaya AK 566:
Visit keralalotteries.com.
Tap on 'Akshaya AK 566 Lottery Result' on the website.
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the list of winning numbers properly.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the result for reference.
