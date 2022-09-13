Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Result Today: Check Result at 3 PM; Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 prize money details are here.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Result today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022. The lottery result is scheduled to release at 3 pm on the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department releases the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS every Tuesday. Participants are requested to stay alert so that they can check the winning numbers on time.
Winners of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 330 today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, will receive hefty prize amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All the details about the prize money are available on the website – keralalotteries.com. People can take a look at the instructions if they are interested to participate in the Kerala lotteries.
Take a look at the Kerala Lottery today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, Sthree Sakthi SS 330 prize money list:
First prize is Rs 75,00,000
Second prize is Rs 10,00,000
Third prize is Rs 5,000
Fourth prize is Rs 2,000
Fifth prize is Rs 1,000
Sixth prize is Rs 500
Seventh prize is Rs 200
Eighth prize is Rs 100
These are all the prize money for Tuesday that everyone must note if they follow the weekly lotteries.
Here are the steps that one must know if they want to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 330 today, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022:
Browse the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 330 Result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will be displayed on your computer or mobile phone.
Check the winning numbers on the result.
Download the PDF from the website and refer to it whenever required.
