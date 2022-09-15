Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result Today: Result at 3 pm; Check Website

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result is scheduled to be declared today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com to know more about the result. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the results at 3 pm on Thursday. The complete PDF of the result will be available for download after 4 pm for all the participants.

It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022 can be checked and downloaded from the same website – keralalotteries.com. It is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The result time and other details are available on the official website so participants can check.