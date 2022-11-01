Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 337 Prize Money & Steps to Claim
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 337 prize money details are mentioned here for the participants.
The State lottery department of Kerala releases the lottery results for every weekday daily under different names. Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 337 will also be released today, Tuesday, 1 November 2022 at 3 PM. People participating in the Kerala lottery must be alert and check the result around 3 to 4 PM.
The lottery results are released on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and allows the participants to win hefty prize amounts daily.
Participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 337 today, on Tuesday, 1 November after 4 PM. The participants can download the result on the same official website. The participants must be aware of the rules set up by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to participate in lottery draws.
One of the most important rules is that the winners have to submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of the result declaration.
They are requested to verify the numbers with their lottery tickets immediately after the results are declared. In case of any problem or query, one can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 337 Prize Money List for 1 November 2022
Here is the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 337 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 1 November for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fourth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 2 hundred
How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 3377?
Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery at keralalotteries.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Sthree Sakthi SS 337 Result'.
The result PDF for Sthree Sakthi will be displayed on your screen.
You can check the winning numbers carefully on the PDF list.
Download the list from the website to take a proper look at the winning numbers for Tuesday, 1 November 2022.
