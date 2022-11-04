Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 Result Today: Check Website and Prize List

The lucky draw result for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR is released every Friday and the 301 draw result will be declared today, 4 November 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com so that everybody can check the winning numbers. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.

Participants must know that the results are released at 3 PM but the detailed PDF with the winning numbers and other details is released at 4 PM. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 PM today, Friday, 4 November 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com.