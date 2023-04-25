Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 362 Result Released Today; Check Updates

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 draw is formally declared today, Tuesday, 25 April. Participants of the lottery draw today should note that the Sthree Sakthi SS sambad is taking place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result online on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm so participants must be alert. They are requested to check the list of lucky winners carefully today.

After the live result is announced, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 on Tuesday, 25 April, in a PDF form on the official site. Participants can download the PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com and go through the list of lottery numbers carefully when they have enough time.