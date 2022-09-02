Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 292 Result Declared; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 292 prize money list for 2 September is here.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 2 September 2022 for Nirmal NR 292 draw on the website. The live results of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 292 are available on the website - keralalotteries.com now. Participants of the lottery draw on Friday should stay alert so that they can check the result. They must go through the winning numbers carefully on the lottery result today, on Friday.
The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 2 September 2022 for Nirmal NR 292 will be available for download after 4 pm. Participants can check and download the Kerala Lottery Result from keralalotteries.com. It is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The results are declared on the same website daily.
The ones who are interested to know the rules of the lottery result can go through them on the official website. The State Lottery Department updates every information regarding the Kerala weekly lotteries on keralalotteries.com.
Let's take a look at the prize money for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 292 today, on Friday, 2 September 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs.
Consolation Prize: Rs 8 thousand.
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Here are the steps that one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 292 on Friday, 2 September 2022:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 292 Result link on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR 292 result link will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and check the details carefully.
Verify the numbers on the list with your lottery ticket to see if you have won any prize amount.
