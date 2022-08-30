ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 328 Result Declared; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 328 Result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 30 August 2022.

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, is formally declared for the Sthree Sakthi SS 328 draw. Participants of the lottery can find the live results on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. They can download the Kerala Lottery results from the same website to check the winning numbers carefully. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 328 draw on Tuesday should stay alert and check the results carefully.

The complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 328 today, on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, will be available for download after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that participants can win rewards. The lottery results are declared on keralalotteries.com at the same time everyday.

The rules of the Kerala Lotteries are also stated on the official website of the department. Interested people should take note of the rules and then participate in the weekly lotteries.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards the winners with substantial prize money. To claim the prize money, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result being declared.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 328: Prize Money List

Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 328 prize money for Tuesday, 30 August 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

These are all the prize amounts for Tuesday. Participants must check the result carefully to see if they have won any prizes. They must verify the winning numbers with the number on their lottery tickets.

Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 328: How To Check?

Here are the simple steps that everyone should remember while checking the Kerala Lottery Result for the Sthree Sakthi SS 328 draw on Tuesday:

  • Step 1: Open the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala

  • Step 2: Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 328 Lottery Result link on the home page

  • Step 3: The complete result PDF for Tuesday will open up on your screen

  • Step 4: Verify the winning numbers with your lottery ticket carefully

  • Step 5: Download the Sthree Sakthi SS 328 lottery result from the website

You can go through the result carefully after downloading it. Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case of any problem.

