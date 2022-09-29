Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 439 Declared; Check First Prize Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 439 draw is declared today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally released the lottery result today at 3 pm for the participants. One must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers for Thursday. Participants should be alert if they want to know the winners of Karunya Plus KN 439 Kerala Lottery today, 29 September.

The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 439 will be declared today, Thursday, 29 September 2022 after 4 pm for the interested participants. They can download the result PDF from the official website - keralalotteries.com. To know more about the Kerala Lotteries, one must go through the details on the aforementioned official website.