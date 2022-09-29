Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 439 Declared; Check First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 439 prize money for 29 September is mentioned here.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 439 draw is declared today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally released the lottery result today at 3 pm for the participants. One must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers for Thursday. Participants should be alert if they want to know the winners of Karunya Plus KN 439 Kerala Lottery today, 29 September.
The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 439 will be declared today, Thursday, 29 September 2022 after 4 pm for the interested participants. They can download the result PDF from the official website - keralalotteries.com. To know more about the Kerala Lotteries, one must go through the details on the aforementioned official website.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set some rules for the Kerala Lotteries that the participants must follow. Winners will not get the prize money if they do not submit the lottery tickets on time.
The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 439 prize money is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Karunya Plus KN 439, on Thursday, 29 September 2022:
Go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 439 on the homepage of the website.
The result PDF for 29 September will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the official website to go through the numbers carefully.
Verify the numbers on the list with your lottery ticket.
