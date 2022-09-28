Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 draw is declared on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the weekly lottery results at 3 pm every day for the participants to know the winning numbers. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on Wednesday is also released at the same time. Participants of the lottery draw should go to the official website – keralalotteries.com – to check and download the lottery draw result.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 PDF can be downloaded from the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, should stay alert. They are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully before downloading the result. One should know all the lottery rules as well.