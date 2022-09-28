Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 prize money for 28 September is mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 draw is declared on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the weekly lottery results at 3 pm every day for the participants to know the winning numbers. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on Wednesday is also released at the same time. Participants of the lottery draw should go to the official website – keralalotteries.com – to check and download the lottery draw result.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 PDF can be downloaded from the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, should stay alert. They are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully before downloading the result. One should know all the lottery rules as well.
According to the rules, winners of the Kerala Lottery draw have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration if they want to win the prize money.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 prize money for Wednesday, 28 September 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Here are the simple steps that participants should follow to check and download the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 568 on Wednesday, 28 September 2022:
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 568 Result on the home page of the site
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Verify the numbers on the PDF with your lottery ticket to see if you have won
Download the lottery result from the website to take a better look