Kerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here

The live result of Kerala lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-332) will be available on keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm today.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 332 prize money details are here.

The Kerala State Lottery Department keeps conducting the lucky draw every day and they announce the results at 3 PM each day. The results for the Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) Tuesday, 27 September 2022 have also been announced. The draw is held regularly at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant securing the first position wins Rs 75 lakh, while the second winner gets Rs 1 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 5 Thousand.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala, established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala, and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up random numbers from a whole lot of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the list of prize money below and the steps to claim the prize money.

Shree Sakthi (SS-332): Prize Money for Lottery Winners

The following is the prize money that the winners will receive on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-332) :

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Results for Sthree Sakthi (SS-332) on 27 September 2022

All the players of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-332) can follow these steps below to check if their names are on the winner's list:

  • Go to the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, click on the "Lottery Result" button

  • Then, click on the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-332'

  • A PDF file will with Kerala Lottery Winner Names displayed on the screen as per their number

  • Check the list to make sure if you won the lottery prize.

All Kerala lottery winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

