Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-686 Released at 3 PM Today, Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted the lucky draw for Win-Win W-686 at 3 pm on Monday, 26 September 2022. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant who secures the first position gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up random numbers of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.