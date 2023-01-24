Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 349 Result Declared; Know Details

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are released on Tuesdays.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, is released at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants must note that the live lottery result will be available on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert because only a few lucky winners can take the prize money. One should check the result PDF carefully on the official website.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw on Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live results are released earlier on the website and the PDF is declared after the complete list of winners is out. You must check the details online and stay updated with the announcements.
People who are interested to participate in the lottery draw should go through the rules and important announcements on the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Interested people can take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw prize money details for today, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 349 lottery draw on the homepage.
The result page will open on your screen.
Check the list of winners on the PDF carefully.
Tap on the download option available on the page and save a copy of the result for your reference.
Submit your lottery ticket to the department if you are a winner.