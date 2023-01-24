Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 349 Result Declared; Know Details

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, is released at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants must note that the live lottery result will be available on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert because only a few lucky winners can take the prize money. One should check the result PDF carefully on the official website.

