Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 703 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 703 draw is released today, Monday, 23 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can check the live results now on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. The results are also declared online on the official website so that it is easier for the participants to go through the list of winning numbers for the day.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 703 PDF today, on Monday, can be downloaded from the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The lottery participants are requested to download the result PDF because it is important to check the list of winning numbers for Monday carefully. All the details are available online.