Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 703 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 703 draw is released today, Monday, 23 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can check the live results now on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. The results are also declared online on the official website so that it is easier for the participants to go through the list of winning numbers for the day.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 703 PDF today, on Monday, can be downloaded from the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The lottery participants are requested to download the result PDF because it is important to check the list of winning numbers for Monday carefully. All the details are available online.
The Kerala lottery Win Win W draw results are announced every Monday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The ones who want to participate in the Win-Win W weekly draw are requested to stay alert on Monday.
Here is the complete Kerala lottery Win Win W 703 prize money list for today, Monday, 23 January, that you should note:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 703 today, Monday, 23 January 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Win Win W 703 active result link on the homepage.
The PDF will display on your screen.
Download the result PDF from the website to take a look at the list of winners.
You can either take a printout or save a copy of the lottery result PDF on your device for future reference.
