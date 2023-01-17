Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) Result Today 17 January 2023 - Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Follow the below steps to check the prize money of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348).
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 January 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the site after 3 pm.
At 4 pm, a PDF result file of copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.
Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Let's read about the prize money details and the steps to claim it below.
Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) on 17 January 2023: Prize Money
Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) today that will be rewarded to the winners.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Steps To Download and Check STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) Result PDF
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) against the draw date of 17/01/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF copy for future reference.
