Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 19 January 2023

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is released every Thursday thus the result for 19 January 2023 is also out. People who participate in the lottery draw must go through the list of winners carefully. The Dear Padma morning lottery sambad draw result is available on the official website, nagalandlotteries.com. Participants can go through the latest announcements on the website to know all the details about the Dear Padma draw.

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result today, on 19 January, is available in a PDF format and it will be downloaded automatically on your device when you click the link. The prize money for Dear Padma Thursday morning lottery draw is huge; lucky winners can take that home after submitting their tickets to the department