Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out for 21 January 2023

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai result is released today, on 21 January 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has declared the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai results for Saturday morning at their official website, nagalandlotteries.com. The participants can now check and download the lottery sambad result.
One can download the result after 1 PM, and contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department to know more about the draws and other updates.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai result was released in a PDF format at 1 PM. You can download the result directly in a PDF format on your device. The State lottery draws are conducted every day and the results of the morning draws are released in the afternoon.
The results of the Dear Kosai morning draws are released every Saturday by the State Lottery Department. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three draws throughout the day.
Here are the prize money details for the Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai for today, Saturday, 21 January 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants should know the prize money details and check the result carefully to see if they are one of the winners. Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the lottery department by submitting their documents.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai result PDF for today:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states "1 PM" lottery sambad result link.
The PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Check the list of winners on the result PDF carefully.
Take a look at the lottery result PDF whenever you are free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)