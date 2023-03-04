Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA (KR-591) PDF Released Today: Prize Money Details

The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 591 prize money details for today 4 March 2023 are listed here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-591) Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-591) has officially been declared for Saturday, 4 March 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website – keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-591) draw in a PDF format at 4:30 pm onwards.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.
Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-591) prize money for Saturday, 4 March 2023.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA (KR-591) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-591) on Saturday, 4 March 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw no. for KARUNYA(KR-591) against the draw date of 04/03/2023
Hit the view option
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)