Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 39 Result Declared; First Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Result, 1 March 2023: Download Fifty Fifty FF 39 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery for Fifty Fifty FF 39 draw result is declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 1 March 2023. You can check the live lottery result online on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. The live results of the lottery sambad draws are released on the website so that all participants can take a look at them. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set certain prize amounts.
Participants of the draw can download the Kerala lottery for Fifty Fifty FF 39 PDF after 4 pm on Wednesday, 1 March. All the latest details about the lottery draws and rules are stated on the official website – keralalotteries.com. One can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know more about the lottery sambad draws conducted daily.
You should solve your lottery-related queries and problems by visiting the official website or by contacting the State Lottery Department of Kerala directly.
The lottery department will give you authentic and original information about the weekly draws. Do not check any other websites to download the results because they might contain misinformation. Participants of the Kerala lottery sambad should stay alert and informed.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 39 Sambad Today: Prize Money
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 39 sambad prize money list for Wednesday is stated here for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Winners must submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department only if they want to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result, 1 March 2023: How To Download Fifty Fifty FF 39 PDF
Let's take a look at the simple steps that you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 39 draw on Wednesday, 1 March:
Browse through keralalotteries.com
Click on the link that states the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 39 PDF on the home page
The result will display on the screen when you click on the active link
Click on the download option on the result PDF page and save a copy of the same on your device
Check the list of winners whenever you are free
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.