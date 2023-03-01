Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 39 Result Declared; First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery for Fifty Fifty FF 39 draw result is declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 1 March 2023. You can check the live lottery result online on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. The live results of the lottery sambad draws are released on the website so that all participants can take a look at them. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set certain prize amounts.

Participants of the draw can download the Kerala lottery for Fifty Fifty FF 39 PDF after 4 pm on Wednesday, 1 March. All the latest details about the lottery draws and rules are stated on the official website – keralalotteries.com. One can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know more about the lottery sambad draws conducted daily.