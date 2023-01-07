Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA (KR-583) Declared – Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-583) Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-583) has officially been declared on Saturday, 7 January 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-583) draw in a PDF format after 4:30 pm today.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result today.