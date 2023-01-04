Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Declared Today; Know How to Download

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Declared Today; Know How to Download

Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Fifty Fifty FF 31 draw result from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty draw results are released every Wednesday.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 31 draw is officially declared today, Wednesday, 4 January 2023, at 3 pm. The live lottery result is announced on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw on Wednesday should check the list of winning numbers carefully. Winners of the lottery draws are able to take back home huge prize money if they submit their tickets on time.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 31 draw on Wednesday can be downloaded after 4 pm when the complete list of winners is released. One must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for all the latest updates on the weekly lotteries. The State Lottery Department has fixed a lottery draw for each day.

According to the details on the list, the results of the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF draws are declared every Wednesday. The lottery results are released at a particular time for all the participants who eagerly wait to check the list of winners.

The Kerala lottery results are popular among people because they get to win massive prize amounts if they are lucky. The price of the lottery tickets is also less so anybody can take part in the draws.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Prize Money Today

The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 31 prize money details for today, Wednesday, 4 January, are stated below:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

These are all the prize money that is decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for Wednesday.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 31 PDF

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 31 draw on Wednesday:

  • Visit the website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 31 result on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open on your screen and you can go through the list of winners carefully.

  • Download the PDF from the site for your reference.

  • Go through the list whenever you are free and verify with your Fifty Fifty FF lottery sambad ticket.

Published: 04 Jan 2023,02:47 PM IST

