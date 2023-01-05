Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 453 Today at 3 PM; Check First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 453 draw will be released today, Thursday, 5 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must be alert if they want to check if they are one of the lucky winners. The lottery result will be declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com for everyone participating in the draw on Thursday. While the live results are released early, the PDF is declared much later for everyone to download.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 453 draw on Thursday, 5 January, will be declared after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw can download the PDF and check it properly when they are free. People like to participate in the weekly draws because they want to win money.