Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 453 Today at 3 PM; Check First Prize Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN draws is released every Thursday.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 453 draw will be released today, Thursday, 5 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must be alert if they want to check if they are one of the lucky winners. The lottery result will be declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com for everyone participating in the draw on Thursday. While the live results are released early, the PDF is declared much later for everyone to download.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 453 draw on Thursday, 5 January, will be declared after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw can download the PDF and check it properly when they are free. People like to participate in the weekly draws because they want to win money.
As per the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners have to submit their lottery tickets and other documents within thirty days of the result declaration. They will be able to claim the prize money if they submit the documents on time.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 453 prize money details for today, Thursday, 5 January 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Here are the simple steps you should know while downloading the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 453 on Thursday, 5 January 2023:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com
Tap on the active result link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 453 on the homepage.
Go through the winners for today carefully and see if you are one of them.
Download the lottery result from the website and take a printout of the same for your reference.
