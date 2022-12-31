Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 582 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Updates

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 582 draw will be released today, on Saturday, 31 December 2022. Participants who have bought the Karunya KR 582 lottery sambad ticket are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates all the details regarding the lottery draws on the aforementioned website. The ones who are new to the weekly lotteries can take a look at the details mentioned on the site.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 582 on Saturday will be released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants can download the complete lottery result PDF after 4 pm from the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws and the results are declared at a fixed time on the aforementioned website for participants.