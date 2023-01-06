Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 310 Released Today; Know How to Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 draw is released on the website.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 draw was announced today, 6 January, 2023.Participants in the lottery draw today must note that the result will be declared after 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala, keralalotteries.com. One must check the live lottery results carefully and verify them with their lottery ticket number. A few lucky winners will be able to bag massive prize amounts today, on Friday.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 draw's PDF can be downloaded on Friday, after 4 pm. Participants must go to the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the complete result PDF and download it to take a proper look at the winning numbers. The Nirmal NR lottery result is declared every Friday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries every day so that winners can win massive prize amounts. Winners can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery tickets to the department.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 310 prize money list for today, Friday, 6 January 2023 is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps you must follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 today, on Friday, 6 January 2023:
Go to the site, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 310 Result" on the homepage.
The result PDF list will open on your screen for you to check the winning numbers.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the result for your future reference so you can verify your lottery ticket properly.
