Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 437 Result Declared Today; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 437 prize details for 8 September are here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 437 Result is officially declared today, on Thursday, 8 September 2022 for the participants. The results of the lottery draw is released on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries to provide employment to the people. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 437 must go through the result properly on the website.
One can also download the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 437 Result today, on Thursday, 8 September 2022 from keralalotteries.com. The winners of the Kerala Lottery today will receive their prize amounts within one month from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They must contact the department in case of any doubt or problem after going through the result.
Winners are requested to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days to receive the prize money. The ones who will not follow the rules, will not get the prize amount from the State Lottery Department.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya Plus KN 437 draw on Thursday, 8 September 2022 is Rs 80 lakhs. The second prize of the lottery draw is Rs 10 lakhs.
The fourth prize of the lottery draw is Rs 5 thousand and the fifth prize is Rs 1 thousand. To know more about the prize money in detail, one must visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Let's take a look at the steps to view the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 437 today, on Thursday, 8 September 2022:
Step 1: Browse through keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the Karunya Plus KN 437 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The result for today will display on your screen.
Step 4: Check the winning numbers on the list.
Step 5: Download the result from the website for a better view.
