Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya Plus (KN-436) on 1 September 2022
Karunya Plus (KN-436) Lottery Result Today: The first prize is Rs 80,00,000. Check out more on keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 1 September 2022, for Karunya Plus (KN-436) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus (KN-436), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the official website – keralalotteries.com.
The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm. The PDF file of the Karunya Plus (KN-436) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.
Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS (KN-436) Today: List of Prize Money
Here's what each Karunya Plus (KN-436) lottery winner will receive on 1 September 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning amount, the winners of the Karunya Plus (KN-436) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being declared. There is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
KARUNYA PLUS (KN-436) Result on 1 September 2022: How To Check?
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw number for Karunya Plus (KN-436) against the draw date – 1 September 2022
Hit the view option
A PDF copy with all the details, including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, etc, will open up on your computer screen
Download the PDF copy for future reference
