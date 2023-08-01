Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 376 Declared; Know Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 376 draw has been released on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Participants who bought the tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm every day so that participants can go through the list of lucky winners. It is important to check the list of winners carefully to see if your lottery ticket number is present today.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 376 on Tuesday, 1 August 2023, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the PDF is declared. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery sambad draws every day so that a few lucky participants can claim the prize money. Everyone should be alert Tuesday to know the latest official details.