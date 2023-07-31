Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 729 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery draw for Win Win W 729 is being conducted on Monday, 31 July 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 729 draw will be declared today, Monday, 31 July 2023, for all interested participants. Everyone should note that the lottery sambad live result will be announced on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who have bought the tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the live result announcement and check the list of winners carefully. One should know all the announcements from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 729 will be released in a PDF file after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com on Monday, 31 July. The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the live result and the PDF file at a fixed time every day for interested participants. You must stay alert to know the winners for Monday.
The State Lottery Department announces the Win Win W draw results every week on Monday. If you buy the lottery tickets for this draw you have to stay alert on the result date to know the winners.
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 729 prize money list for Monday, 31 July 2023, is stated below for interested readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Win Win W 729 sambad result today, Monday, 31 July 2023, online:
Go to the official site - keralalotteries.com to find the result link.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 729 result on the homepage.
The PDF file will open on the screen and you can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on it.
Download the Win Win PDF for today from the website and save a copy to your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)