Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 Result Today: Prize List & Steps to Check Result

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 612 is declared every Saturday and the result for today, 29 July 2023 will be released at 3 PM today by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 612 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 PM onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.