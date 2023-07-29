Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 Result Today: Prize List & Steps to Check Result

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR 612 result declared. Here is the prize money and winner list.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 612 is declared every Saturday and the result for today, 29 July 2023 will be released at 3 PM today by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 612 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 PM onwards.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.
Check out the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 prize money for Saturday, 29 July 2023 here.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 612 on Saturday, 29 July 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Result View' section.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 612 against the draw date of 29/07/2023.
Click on the view option.
A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
