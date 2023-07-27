Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 480 Today on 27 July: Prize Money Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 480 prize money details are mentioned here.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 480 Result for Thursday, 27 July 2023, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.
A live result of Karunya Plus KN 480 will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm on today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.
Check out the full prize money list of Karunya Plus KN 480 for Thursday, 27 July 2023, below.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the Kerala lottery website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya Plus KN 480 against the draw date of 27/07/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
