Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 333 Draw at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is getting ready to release the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 333 draw on Friday, 16 June 2023. One can check the live result announcement on the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that as per the timings of the lottery draw, the result for today will be announced at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website. All concerned participants should stay alert to check the list of winners.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 333 on Friday, 16 June, will help to know the lucky winners. You can download the Nirmal NR lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the website for the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala today.