Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 333 Draw at 3 PM; Check Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 333 draw is being conducted today, Friday, 16 June 2023.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is getting ready to release the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 333 draw on Friday, 16 June 2023. One can check the live result announcement on the official lottery website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that as per the timings of the lottery draw, the result for today will be announced at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website. All concerned participants should stay alert to check the list of winners.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 333 on Friday, 16 June, will help to know the lucky winners. You can download the Nirmal NR lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the website for the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala today.
As per the details on the schedule, the results for the Nirmal NR lottery sambad are released every week on Friday at 3 pm. The result PDF is always available after 4 pm by the department for participants who wish to download a copy.
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 333 prize list for Friday, 16 June, is stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the process that participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 333 sambad PDF on Friday, 16 June 2023:
Go to the lottery site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the results tab and go to the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 333 option.
The result PDF for Friday will display on your screen when you click on the Nirmal NR link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers stated on the result PDF properly.
Download a copy of the Nirmal NR PDF to go through the lottery ticket numbers whenever you want.
