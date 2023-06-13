Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 369 Draw Released Today; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 is formally declared today, Tuesday, 13 June, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is run by the Government and it releases the lottery result every day. It is important to note that the live result of the draw today is released at 3 pm. One must stay alert and go through the official result announcement on time to know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 369 on Tuesday, 13 June, will be released in a PDF file as well. The lottery sambad PDF will be released after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. All participants of the draw today must download a copy of the PDF if they want to go through the winners properly.