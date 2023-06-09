ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 332 Sambad Today at 3 PM; Check the First Prize

Kerala Lottery Today, 9 June 2023: You can go to keralalotteries.com to check the Nirmal NR 332 prize list.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 332 draw will be declared today, Friday, 9 June 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the live result at 3 pm today on its official website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people. The State Lottery Department is run by the Government of Kerala and it has been holding weekly lotteries since 1967. All interested people can take part in the weekly draws by buying lottery sambad tickets.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 332 draw today, Friday, 9 June 2023, can be downloaded from the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the result in a PDF form so that participants can download and save a copy for future use. Everyone should know the rules of the weekly lotteries properly.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds seven lotteries, as per the latest details. To know more about the draws and their prize money, you have to check the information available on the official website.

It is important to check the first prize winner during the live result announcement carefully. Lucky participants who win the first prize can take back home the highest amount after submitting their tickets to the department.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 332 Prize Money List: 9 June 2023

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 332 prize money list for Friday, 9 June 2023, is stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

The consolation prize amount for the Nirmal NR lottery sambad draw is Rs 8000. You must check the consolation prize winner for the day properly.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Nirmal NR 332 PDF on 9 June 2023

Let's take a look at the steps to check and download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 332 PDF on Friday, 9 June:

  • Click on keralalotteries.com.

  • Go to the result section and tap on the Nirmal NR 332 lottery sambad PDF link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open on your device when you tap on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully and verify each of them with the number on your ticket.

  • Download the lottery sambad result from the website.

