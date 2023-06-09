Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 332 Sambad Today at 3 PM; Check the First Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 332 draw will be declared today, Friday, 9 June 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the live result at 3 pm today on its official website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people. The State Lottery Department is run by the Government of Kerala and it has been holding weekly lotteries since 1967. All interested people can take part in the weekly draws by buying lottery sambad tickets.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 332 draw today, Friday, 9 June 2023, can be downloaded from the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the result in a PDF form so that participants can download and save a copy for future use. Everyone should know the rules of the weekly lotteries properly.