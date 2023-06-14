Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 53 at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 53 at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 14 June 2023: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 53 result from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 53 prize money list is mentioned here for the readers.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 53 draw will be declared on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, online. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to release the live result at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the list of winners carefully and download the PDF as soon as it is released by the department. People who are not participating in the draw can also check the result.

As per the official details, the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 53 draw on Wednesday, 14 June, can be downloaded in a PDF format after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. You have to keep a close eye on the official site if you are participating in the draw today. Everyone should stay alert on Wednesday.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government organisation that conducts the draws for interested people. Lucky winners will receive prize money from the department if they submit their tickets with proper proof.

You must keep your personal documents, a passport-size photograph, and your lottery ticket ready if you are winners. Please remember those winners only have thirty days from the result declaration date to submit their documents.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 53: Prize List for 14 June 2023

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 53 today, Wednesday, 14 June, prize money list is mentioned here for those who are looking for it:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifty Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

You have to buy a lottery ticket to participate in the weekly draws. Go through all the lottery sambad rules before buying the ticket.

Kerala Lottery Result PDF: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 53 on 14 June

Here are the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Fifty Fifty FF 53 on Wednesday, 14 June 2023:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com to find the result link.

  • Click on the active option that states "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 53" on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open on your computer or mobile when you click on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.

  • Download the lottery sambad FF PDF from the website and save a copy for future use.

