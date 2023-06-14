Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 53 at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 53 draw will be declared on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, online. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has decided to release the live result at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the list of winners carefully and download the PDF as soon as it is released by the department. People who are not participating in the draw can also check the result.

As per the official details, the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 53 draw on Wednesday, 14 June, can be downloaded in a PDF format after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. You have to keep a close eye on the official site if you are participating in the draw today. Everyone should stay alert on Wednesday.